Lucy Jarvis spoke to Lucy Meacock and Andy Bonner ahead of the documentary airing

Lucy Jarvis was just 17-years-old when she was seriously injured in the Manchester Arena bombing on 22 May 2017.

Five years on from the attack which killed 22 people, the TV and Media student spoke to ITV documentary Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing about the night.

She said: "When you went to concerts before you just never think about security.

"It’s not something you think about. You just always think it’s going to be there.

"I never thought anything bad was going to happen."

In the two-part documentary, Lord David Anderson QC, the barrister who was given the task of assessing the role of Mi5 in the lead up to the attack, says in his verdict that the secret service had information which indicated Salman Abedi could be a terrorist.

However, he says this information was not acted on.

Lord Anderson said: "MI5 interpreted that intelligence as relating to ordinary crime or perhaps not even to crime at all.

"With hindsight, it's pretty obvious that that intelligence related to a developing terrorist plots.

"Now, we all make mistakes, we all misunderstand things we are told, we all jump to wrong conclusions and I am afraid that is what happened in this case."

Asked whether he could give any insight as to what the intelligence specifically is, Lord Anderson said "I'm afraid I can't".

MI5 have kept it secret as they say it could harm national security if made public.

Lucy treated by nurses at home.

As a result of the attack, Lucy had to have 30 pieces of shrapnel removed from her leg and has to get more surgery in the future.

It changed her life in many ways, but she says she doesn't allow it to anger her or make her bitter.

"Overall I'm quite calm with the whole situation now and I have come to peace with it.

Lucy smiling while sitting upright in a hospital bed.

She continued: "There's no point being bitter and angry and putting the blame on someone else.

"It happened and I just think we need to move on, we need to move forward. There’s no point dwelling on the past."

It will be five years since the arena attack on 22 May. The student says in ways it has gone quickly, but still remembers it like it was yesterday.

"I remember the anniversary so vividly and how I felt at the time.

"I still feel that to some extent. I guess it has been a long time."

On the anniversary of the attack Lucy spends it with the Manchester’s Survivor Choir and meets with them to have a drink and a chat. She also spends it with her parents.

"I think it is part of me and it will always be part of me. It’s something that will need to be spoken about to show that people are still hurt, going through hard times with it."