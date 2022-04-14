Tributes have been paid to a secondary school teacher who was killed when a Land Rover hit a group of people in Wigan.

Laura Hazeldine, who was in her 40s, has been described as 'inspirational' by her colleagues at Ernulf Academy in St Neots, Cambridgeshire.

She died in hospital on the evening of Friday, 8 April, when a Freelander hit her on Ormskirk Road. Police say two men were also injured in the incident.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Police at the scene of the incident in Wigan. Credit: MEN Media

In a post on social media, her daughter Maggie Hazeldine paid tribute to her "beautiful mother".

"I wish she was still here to hold my hand and tell me that everything is going to be okay", Maggie said.

"She was the most amazing and inspirational women to grace the planet. Growing up I wish she knew that the woman I most wanted to be was her.

"She was brave and never let the world dull her kindness. I love you mumma, don’t know how I’m gonna do this without you.”

Flowers left at the scene of the crash in Wigan. Credit: ITV News

The principal of Ernulf Academy, Avin Bissoo also paid tribute to Ms Hazeldine, who he says was "loved and respected" by staff and students.

Mr Bissoo said: “Laura was a much-loved and respected individual who made a huge impact during her time at Ernulf - transitioning from being a teaching assistant to taking on the challenge of becoming a full-time teacher within the newly formed maths department.

"She was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well. She was loved and respected by our staff and students; always available to offer a kind word, a smile, or a helping hand. She will be missed immensely.

"Laura’s death is tragic, untimely, and upsetting. I know that as a school community we will pull together and support each other during this time. For students who knew or have been taught by Laura, I expect this may be particularly upsetting.”

He said there would be “an opportunity to commemorate and remember Laura’s life” in school after Easter.