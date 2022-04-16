Play Brightcove video

Two men have died following a crash in Oldham.

The victims, aged 20 and 21, were travelling on an off-road motorbike which collided with a Ford Kuga.

High Barn Street in Royton was cordoned off for much of Good Friday after police were called shortly after 11am to reports of a crash between the Suzuki motorbike and 4x4.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the rider and pillion passenger of the motorbike - men aged 20 and 21 respectively - suffered critical injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The smash prompted a major emergency service response including an air ambulance, road ambulance, and multiple police cars.

Crews from Greater Manchester Fire Service also attended the scene.

Two men dead after horror crash between car and motorbike in Oldham Credit: MEN Media

Sergeant Phil Shaw, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "My thoughts go out to the families of the two young men who have tragically lost their lives today after this awful incident.

"We are doing what we can to understand how this collision came to be to ensure that the families of both victims are given the answers they need, and our specialist officers are offering them support at this devastating time.

"If you were in the area shortly before 11am and have dash-cam footage, or may have seen the vehicles involved in this collision, then I urge you to contact us so we can piece together as much information we can to establish the circumstances of this morning's events."