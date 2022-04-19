A woman has been arrested after a teenage boy was killed in an attack in Liverpool city centre.Police and paramedics were called to London Road at around 5:50pm on Saturday, April 16 after reports of an assault at an internet café.

The victim, an 18-year-old boy, was taken to the Royal Liverpool Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a 34-year-old woman from Fazakerley on Monday, 19 April on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 18-year-old died in hospital after being attacked in an internet cafe in Liverpool. Credit: Liverpool Echo

She is currently in custody where she is being questioned by detectives.

Officers are keen to speak to people who were seen standing at a bus stop on London Road, or walking past TJ Hughes at the time of the incident, who may have witnessed what happened.Police also urge anyone who heard anything suspicious or may have captured anything significant on their mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV to contact them urgently.

Police at the scene of the attack where a teenager was fatally injured. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Davies, who is leading the murder Investigation, said: "We know there were a number of people stood at bus stops on London Road, walking past TJ Hughes or driving along London Road who may have witnessed this incident or a vehicle driving erratically at that time.

"I am keen to appeal to those people to come forward so we can speak to them.

"Similarly anybody who may have mobile phone footage or dash cam footage then please come forward."Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000261976.