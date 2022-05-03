The RSPCA is appealing after three dead rabbits were found dumped inside a pet carrier on a footpath.

The two adult rabbits and a baby bunny - thought to only be days old - were discovered by a member of the public between Cranwell Avenue and Burrow Beck in Lancaster at 9.30am on Monday, 25 April.

It is thought the rabbits had been in the carrier for a long time as it was full of faeces.

The finder reported the incident to the RSPCA and inspector Will Lamping is now investigating.

Will said: "We don’t know at this stage if the rabbits were dead when they were dumped but it is very suspicious that they were abandoned in such a way and we are keen to find out about the circumstances of this incident.

"I am keen to find the person who owned these rabbits to find out exactly what happened and to check on the welfare of any other pets they may have.

"The dirty pet carrier was red and grey with a lot of faeces inside as though the rabbits had been in the carrier for some time before they died."

Anyone with information about who is responsible or saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 1234 999.

Will is also keen for local residents to check any CCTV which may help the inquiry.