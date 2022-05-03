RSPCA inspectors were handed a slithering surprise when they discovered seven snakes left abandoned at a house in Rochdale.

The royal python and six corn snakes were sheltering in a front room and an upstairs bedroom at home on Railway Street in Heywood.

The owner of the reptiles had contacted the RSPCA and his landlord to say he was leaving his animals behind as he was moving home.

The reptiles found in Heywood Credit: RSPCA

While the snakes may have been unwanted, all seven of them were found to be healthy and in a good condition, despite being kept in makeshift plastic tubs and containers.

Few owners realise how high maintenance snakes are when they purchase them as pets. The RSPCA advise prospective owners to thoroughly research how to care for a snake before buying one.

RSPCA inspector Catherine Byrne said: "While the needs of the snakes weren’t being met when we found them in this property they were in a good condition and the owner had clearly been feeding them.

"To look after snakes you do need to provide a living environment for them with adequate heating, lighting and humidity.

"We did find some heat mats in a bedroom, but obviously the owner hadn’t got around to using them or housing his snakes properly."

Certain types of snakes can be difficult to rehome, particularly venomous ones. As these snakes were not venomous, they were taken into care at Cheshire Reptile Rescue to be rehomed.