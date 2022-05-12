Former World Darts Champion Ted Hankey has been jailed for two years after he was caught on camera sexually assaulting a young woman.

Hankey, who acted with an "air of entitlement" was filmed carrying out the attack in Cheshire, and was immediately arrested after the victim reported the assault to police.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, in September 2021, at Warrington Magistrates’ Court in April.

Jailing him, Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, said Hankey, of Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, would have "denied it to the bitter end" if the attack had not been caught on film.

He was given an immediate two-year jail term and has been placed on the Sexual Offenders Register for the next 10 years.

Ted Hankey has been jailed for two years and will be on the sex offender register for 10 years. Credit: Cheshire Police

After being arrested Hankey denied committing the offence, and - after being shown the video footage - answered 'no comment'.

His victim said she has been left scared and depressed since the assault last September.

Judge Steven Everett said Hankey treated his victim "as an object for his disgusting sexual desires".

Following the sentencing Detective Constable Laura Bradshaw, of the Cheshire Police Public Protection Directorate, who led the investigation said: "Firstly I would like to commend the victim for the courage and bravery that see has shown throughout the investigation.

"The evidence she provided proved vital in Hankey’s prosecution and left him with no option but to plead guilty to the charge against him. "While the victim will never be able to forget what Hankey subjected her to, I do hope that the conclusion of this case provides some closure and enables her to move forward with her life.

"I also hope that this case encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report them to us."

District Crown Prosecutor Brian Forshaw, a specialist lawyer with CPS Mersey Cheshire’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) unit, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service and Cheshire Police had damning evidence of this assault and Mr Hankey thankfully pleaded guilty at an early stage. He has now been sentenced.

"The evidence she secured of the assault was crucial to this case and no doubt led to Mr Hankey’s guilty plea.

"Mr Hankey is now a convicted sex offender and this case may have prevented further offending.

"It can be hard to tell the authorities about abuse, but we would like to say to victims that we will help and support you to give your best evidence and bring your abuser to justice."

Edward 'Ted' Hankey is a British former professional darts player and two-time World Champion.

He recently withdrew from the 2022 World Seniors Darts Championships which took place in February.

