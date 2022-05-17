A teenage driver high on cocaine killed a mum-of-three after inhaling nitrous oxide and 'passing out' at the wheel.

Jacob Gaskell, then 18, hit teacher Laura Hazeldine, 44, outside Number Fifteen pub in Wigan on 8 April.

He fled the scene as Ms Hazeldine lay dying on the ground.

Two other pedestrians were injured.

It happened one day before his 19th birthday and just two months after he was handed a suspended sentence for a previous dangerous driving offence.

The scene outside the Number Fifteen pub in Wigan, Greater Manchester, on April 8. Credit: MEN syndication

Gaskell, from Ince, has never taken a driving test.

Ms Hazeldine lived in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, but had been visiting her family.

Her mum, Gillian Webster, read out a victim impact statement in court, saying: "She was a loving, kind person."Her children were her world and she would spend many hours making their world enjoyable and special. Always wanting her children to do well, she was their rock."

Laura Hazeldine was a teacher and mum of three Credit: Police / family

Addressing Gaskell, Mrs Webster added: "Your actions have devastated our family and we will never recover from the loss. We will never get Laura back."I hope you learn your lesson and spend time thinking and reflecting on your actions and you never put another family through the heartache and sorrow that you have caused our family."

Jacob Gaskell has now been jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to seven offences at Bolton Crown Court.

He will also be banned from driving for a further 10 years upon his release from prison.