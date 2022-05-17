Police release CCTV after 17 year-old sexually assaulted on a bus in Liverpool

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a 17-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on a bus.

The young woman was on the number 53 Arriva bus from Queen Square in Liverpool to Crosby, between 3.20 and 3.40pm on March 18 when she was assaulted by a man.

Detectives at Merseyside Police said that they are interviewing witnesses who might be able to identify the attacker and that they have a CCTV image of a man they believe could help them with their investigation. Detective Inspector James Halpin said: "Everyone should be able to use public transport without the fear of being subjected to an incident like this."This young woman was left shocked and upset by this incident, and we are determined to bring the man responsible to justice.'We think the man pictured may have vital information that could help our enquiries so if you know him, please come forward as soon as possible."You can pass on any information via DM @MerPolCC, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000189818."