Wigan drugs gang laundered criminal cash through ice cream parlours

Members of a drugs gang who laundered criminal cash through ice cream parlours and takeaways have been jailed for up to seven years. The seven men from Wigan were convicted of offences including conspiracy to supply cocaine and money laundering, following a six-week trial at Bolton Crown Court.

The court heard during the trial - which ran from November 2021 to January 2022 - how an investigation – codenamed Operation Trinket - was initially launched by Wigan’s anti-gang officers following the execution of several simultaneous drugs warrants on the morning of Friday 20 July 2018 across the town, uncovering an organised criminal drug supply network.

Hundreds of items including quantities of drugs, cash, mobile phones and SIM cards were seized for examination, along with hundreds-of-thousands of pounds worth of assets including high value designer clothing, jewellery and prestige vehicles.

Specialist officers carry out a drugs raid on the property of one of the gang members Credit: GMP

The court heard how many of the group made vast profits through the wholesale supply of cocaine. A number of the group registered themselves as the directors of Limited companies, including ‘WTR Sheds’, ‘Mikey’s Sweet Dreams’ ice cream parlour, ‘Botatelli’s Ice Cream’ and takeaway called ‘Spudway’ - which were said to be set up with the intention of laundering the vast amounts of cash derived from their criminal activities.

The group received sentences totalling 70 years: