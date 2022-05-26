The footballer Marcus Rashford MBE has announced his engagement to childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi.

The Manchester United forward and England international confirmed the news on social media, posting a picture of the couple kissing in front of a heart of white flowers.

Rashford popped the question on a beach, reported to be in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, 24 May.

The 24-year-old has dated Lucia, also 24, since they were pupils at Ashton on Mersey High School in Greater Manchester.

Manchester United lead well wishes to the happy couple, with several other celebrity friends sending their congratulations.

The club said: "So happy for you both!"

News of the engagement comes as the England footballer claimed book of the year at the British Book Awards for his non-fiction debut.

You Are A Champion is an inspirational guide for young people and was chosen from the 12 individual category winners during the ceremony in London.

The book, written with journalist Carl Anka, offers advice on how to achieve your potential and find success.

