A murder investigation has been launched after man was stabbed to death in Oldham town centre in the early hours of Saturday.

Detectives are questioning a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder following the incident on Union Street.

Police were called around 4.20am on Saturday by North West Ambulance Service to a report of a man with suspected stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Forensic officers at the scene where a man was stabbed to death in Oldham town centre. Credit: MEN

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but police believe the victim is a man in his 40s from Oldham.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said initial enquiries suggest the victim was stabbed after an 'altercation with a man close to the Light of Bengal restaurant'.

Following the incident Metrolink services were suspended between Westwood and Rochdale town centre.

Police say a large cordon remains in place on Union Street as 'extensive and thorough enquiries continue at pace' .

Det Supt Simon Hurst said:

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working at pace following this fatal stabbing in the early hours of today, and we’re doing all we can to support the man’s family at this awful time and ensure that they get the justice they absolutely deserve.

"We’ve already spoken to a large number of witnesses who were in the town overnight, and we’re keen to ensure that we speak to everyone possible who may have seen something of significance in the moments before and after this devastating incident.

"This is understandably shocking news for the public to wake up to today and that is why we are conducting a wide-range of extensive and complex enquiries – including at the large scene in the town centre – to ensure we bring the man responsible to justice."