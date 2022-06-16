Play Brightcove video

This is the moment the logo is changed in honour of Sir Paul McCartney.

Liverpool residents got a huge surprise when Mecca Bingo revealed a Beatles-inspired revamp to one of its signs.

In honour of Sir Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday, the bingo hall in Knotty Ash, close to where he used to live, has become 'Macca Bingo'.

For one week only, Liverpudlians will be able to witness the all-new logo before it returns to its original form.

During the 1960s, the Beatles often played in dance halls that doubled up as, or later became, Mecca bingo halls.

The people of Liverpool will be able to see the new name for one week only. Credit: Mecca Bingo

Lucy Coy, General Manager for Mecca Bingo Knotty Ash, commented on the change: “We can’t wait to see our customers’ faces when they see the Macca Bingo logo this weekend.

"Sir Paul is such a national treasure, so we’re delighted to celebrate his special birthday and landmark performance with a rebrand in his honour.

"Sir Paul, if you’d like to take over the microphone from one of our callers, we’d love to see you!”

Macca, who grew up on Forthlin Road, is set to headline the iconic Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday, 25 June.