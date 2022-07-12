Play Brightcove video

A beaver has been born at a nature reserve in Cheshire for the first time in 400 years.

Affectionately named, Kit, the male beaver popped up at Hatchmere Nature Reserve in Delamere.

Kit comes from a pair of Eurasian beavers named Rowan and Willow, who were released into an enclosed site adjacent to the reserve back in November 2020.

It is part of a five-year project and they have already transformed an area of wetland.

Their natural behaviour in creating dams and holding water is encouraging previously unseen species into the area such as Kingfisher, stoats and a whole host of waterfowl.

Male beaver swims at the reserve. Credit: Hatchmere Nature Reserve

Reserves manager for Hatchmere Kevin Feeney has welcomed the news saying: "The future of Hatchmere nature reserve is looking very positive since we released Rowan and Willow into back in 2020.

"The dams and wetlands they have created are helping us to reach our project aims to improve water quality within the catchment and help reverse the decline in Cheshire's Wildlife.

"Monitoring is ongoing, the public’s support is inspiring and the arrival of the first beaver kit to be born in Cheshire for over 400 years is a real milestone that couldn’t have been achieved without our supporters.”

As a charity, Cheshire Wildlife Trust are asking for donations to allow them to continue their work to bring beavers back to Cheshire.

Anyone wishing to give their support can visit cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/beaver-appeal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know