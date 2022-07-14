A body has been found in the River Irwell in Manchester.

The emergency services have taped off a footbridge, with a cordon in place close to the banks of the river near the Castlefield area.

There is also a large emergency service presence at Kelso Bridge near St George's Island on the outskirts of the city centre.

Police, fire crews and paramedics have been at the scene. Police have not confirmed the gender of the person at this stage.

Pictures show emergency vehicles stationed on both sides of an underpass, which runs below the train and tram tracks and links Woden Street with Kelso Place.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At 8.07am this morning (Thursday 14 July) police were called with a report of a concern for the welfare of a person in the water in the River Irwell close to St Georges island.

"Emergency services attended, and sadly a body was found.

"Enquiries are ongoing but....the person's death is not being treated as suspicious."