Queen's Baton Relay arrives in North West
The Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay is in the North West on its final journey through England.Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen's Baton Relay - a journey that brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Commonwealth Games.The Queen's Baton Relay is travelling the length and breadth of England, before reaching its final destination at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on 28 July.
The Baton Relay tour kicked off on Thursday 2 June in London, coinciding with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Weekend. Embarking on an international journey, the baton returned to England on Monday 4 July to commence a 25-day tour of the regions.
The baton is being carried by baton bearers who've been nominated for their sports, community and charity work. Tony Howarth from Lytham St Anne's is an ultra-marathon runner, Samaritan volunteer and fundraiser who has raised more than £50,000 for charities. He said he'd been honoured to take part in the relay and said it was a "great, great feeling" to hold the baton. "I think it's important that the whole country gets involved in the Commonwealth Games. All games and all sports are the best things we can do for ourselves.
Tony passed the baton on to Keith Stevenson from Blackpool, the founder of the Mulberry Community Project charity. For over 10 years, the project has helped those in recovery from addiction with housing, support and encouragement.
Keith said it was a thrill to take the baton onto the famous ballroom of Blackpool Tower. "I didn't know whether I had to give a speech or do a twirl on the dancefloor.....I've never been in there before, so it was fabulous just to see the tower ballroom and watch the dancing. If the baton didn't go in the tower it would be missing out, it really would."
The relay is continuing its journey through Lancashire, visiting person and Blackburn before heading to Greater Manchester on Sunday 17th July and Merseyside on Monday 18th July.