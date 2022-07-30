Everton fan Paul Stratton was honoured for this tireless work helping Ukrainian refugees, by being subbed on to take a penalty for the Toffees during their friendly with Dynamo Kiev on Friday night.

The Liverpool council worker had used leave from work to volunteer at the Ukrainian/Polish border back in March, handing out chocolate and snacks to exhausted families night after night.

The ex-police officer who now works for the council as a fraud investigator, was invited to play a part in Everton's final pre-season outing against Dynamo Kyiv - a way for his club to honour his efforts for Ukraine.

Coming off the bench as a substitute, Stratton was embraced by manager Frank Lampard before he strolled over to take the Everton penalty, which he slotted home.

With huge cheers from the crowd, Stratton celebrating on his knees in front of the home fans in the Gwladys Street End.

Paul Stratton fills up suitcases with chocolate and treats for those crossing the border and is often the first face refugees see Credit: ITV

ITV Granada Reports met Paul on the Polish border in March as he volunteered night out night helping evacuees.

He explained then that he ‘could not just sit around and do nothing’ as he watched thousands fleeing their home and war with Russia.

Paul told us "We decided to go out and buy as much chocolate as we can.

"We stand right on the border so the first thing the kids see when they enter Poland is us, they have a smile on their face and they take as much chocolate as they want.

"That's the impression we want of Poland for them. It’s a bit of laughter for them, it takes away - they don’t know what's happening.

"It just gives them 10 or 20 seconds of happiness, and the mother too."

In a tweet, Stratton's employer Liverpool City Council told how they were so proud of him and everything he’s done to support the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Paul's penalty rounded off a 3-0 win for Frank Lampard's side at Goodison Park ahead of the upcoming campaign.