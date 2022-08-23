A woman has been stabbed to death following a fight in a pub car park.

Emergency services were called to the Brambles pub, in Kirkby town centre in Liverpool, shortly after 8pm on Monday night.

It followed reports a fight had broken out and a woman and man had been stabbed.

When they arrived at the scene, a woman in her 50s was found with a stab wound to her chest before being rushed to hospital, where she died a short time later.

A man in his 30s was also stabbed multiple times, suffering puncture wounds to his arm and body, and was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Following the incident a 32-year-old man handed himself in to police and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

While a 38-year-old man was arrested close to the scene on suspicion of s18 wounding and affray.An investigation is underway and CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries have been carried out.Detective Inspector Laura Lamping said: “We are currently in the very early stages of an investigation as we seek to establish what has taken place.

“We believe there was an altercation which started inside the premises and carried on outside.

“Sadly a woman suffered a stab wound which proved to be fatal.“We currently have two people in custody but out enquiries remain ongoing.

“I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Cherryfield Drive who saw or heard anything or has any information which could assist the investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency.”Information can be passed via DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 947 of August 22.