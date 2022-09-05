Coronation Street is getting the Hollywood treatment for its upcoming 'explosive' storyline.

It is the first serial drama to use state of the art technology which has already been used in Star Wars, The Avengers and The Mandalorian.

The show’s bosses have brought in a volume wall, which has hyper-realistic computer-generated images so actors can be filmed against it in any location.

The backdrop will be used later in September in a rooftop scene set against the Manchester skyline with Gary and Kelly at the heart of it.

The show has officially confirmed that Kelly Neelan will exit in upcoming scenes.

Coronation Street’s Executive Producer, Iain Macleod, explained the technology: "The centrepiece of the week is a sequence that we’ve shot using a volume wall.

The scene was shot at RecodeXR Studio in Trafford Park. Credit: ITV Studios

"Essentially, it’s a newer version of a green screen. You can put your actors anywhere you can imagine.

"We've created this incredible rooftop sequence with an incredible twinkling Mancunian cityscape behind it. You can do things that you could never usually do in a city shoot.

"You can put actors in scenes where they look like they’re in great danger and you would usually need a stunt double.

"We've created this incredibly cinematic sequence to the centre piece of this week which i'm incredibly excited about, it already looks incredible."

The 'explosive week' of the show will air on 19 September.

