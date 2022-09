A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool.

Olivia, 9, died after being shot in the chest as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their home in Dovecot on 22 August.

Merseyside Police say the suspect, who is from Dovecot, has been taken to a police station where he would be questioned by detectives.