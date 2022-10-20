Stephanie Beacham will make a return to Coronation Street more than 12 years after last appearing on the ITV soap.

The 75-year-old actress, who starred alongside Dame Joan Collins in the hit 1980s series Dynasty, will return as as Martha Fraser, also known as the "femme fatale", in November.

William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, will find himself in "deep water" when she arrives in Weatherfield on her canal barge.

Stephanie Beacham will arrive in Weatherfield as Martha Fraser on 23 November. Credit: PA Images

He has rekindled his relationship with another ex-lover, Wendy Papadopoulos, and will be surprised when Fraser announces she will be helping out with the Weatherfield Players am-dram production.

Beacham said: "I am delighted that Martha has returned to Weatherfield. It is an absolute joy to be working with Bill again."

William Roache, who has spent more than 60 years on the cobbles, said: "I was delighted when Wendy came back into Ken's life. I love that the writers are drawing on the rich history of Ken's life to come up with these stories.

He added: "When I found out that Martha was also going to make a return I was thrilled, but I fear heartache may be round the corner once more for Ken now he has found himself in another love triangle."

Beacham made her film debut in The Nightcomers with Marlon Brando in 1971 and later starred in Dynasty spin-off The Colbys as Sable Colby.

Martha Fraser will arrive in Weatherfield on 23 November.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted: