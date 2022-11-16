Play Brightcove video

The Stone Roses star Mani has said "all the records and awards count for nothing, when a member of your family is diagnosed with cancer".

When Gary 'Mani' Mounfield's wife Imelda was diagnosed with bowel cancer two years ago, the couple decided to raise awareness about the disease.

They are hosting a fundraising gala featuring some of music's biggest names, to raise money for The Christie and Stockport NHS Trust, where Imelda was treated.

A collection of pop memorabilia including a signed guitar from the Foo Fighters, is up for auction.

Noel Gallagher has donated a collection of signed albums to the auction. Credit: ITV News

Mani and Imelda say they've been bowled over at the support they've received.

Imelda said: "It's very humbling that people have really stepped up."

Imelda received her devastating cancer diagnosis two years ago. She said: "It was a huge shock for our family and friends, because I wasn't poorly.

"The doctors didn't know how I would respond to chemo, but I responded quite well.

"I've been on quite a big journey over the last two years."

Mani found fame and fortune first with the Stone Roses and then Primal Scream.

But Imelda's cancer diagnosis has made him re-evaluate everything.

Mani said: "Walking on stage at Wembley in front of 90,000 people is a doddle.

"It's also made me so appreciative of the NHS and what they do.

"All these gigs and records - it doesn't mean a thing. As long as Imelda and my family are ok, that's all that matters."

The fundraiser is in aid of the NHS.

Imelda and Mani's Fundraiser Event will see the launch of their memorabilia auction, as well as performances by the cream of Manchester's music fraternity.

The fundraiser will take place at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester on Friday 18 November.

