BAE Systems is set to hire 1416 new apprentices and graduates in the North West of England in 2023.

The multinational arms, security, and aerospace company based in London says the move reinforces the Company’s commitment to invest in the next generation, equipping young people across the UK with the skills they need to succeed in the workplace.

Tania Gandamihardja, Group Director of Human Resources at BAE Systems, said: “Faced with economic challenges not seen in a generation, it’s essential for businesses like ours to invest in the next generation to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential and support social mobility.

The apprenticeships will be in areas including cyber security, software development, aerospace engineering, accountancy and human resources.

Hazel McGarth, first-year Project Management Apprentice in BAE Systems’ Naval Ships business, said: “I’m the first in my family to work in the maritime industry and they’re so proud of me. My apprenticeship is the perfect blend of hands-on work experience and academic study. I have a real pride and purpose being part of the team which floated HMS Glasgow on to the River Clyde this year. It’s built my confidence so much and helped me become more financially independent.

“I’ve got friends who wish they’d gone down a similar route to me, so I’d recommend considering all available early careers options before you decide your next move.”

If you would like to find out more about BAE's Apprenticeships click here.