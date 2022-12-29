A man has been arrested after almost 300 cannabis plants were siezed by police in Merseyside.

Officers detained a man at a property on Esher Road in Kensington at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday 28 December following enquiries into suspected cannabis cultivation.

290 cannabis plants and related paraphernalia across six growing rooms were found.

A 35-year-old man from Kensington was arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and was taken to a police station for questioning.

The plants were discovered at an address in Kensington, Merseyside Credit: Meresyside Police

Matt Brown, who leads the specialist Cannabis Dismantling Team, said: "This significant find removes a risk of flood and fire from the neighbourhood. Nobody wants to live near to such a dangerous premises. "People who use cannabis in any quantity might think they are doing no real harm to others, but each and every ounce purchased is contributing towards organised crime across Merseyside, where serious violence and disputes are often the result. "We will continue to respond to information on suspected cannabis farms whenever we receive it, so if you see, hear or smell any of the tell-tale signs, come forward directly or anonymously and we will assess it and take the appropriate action."

Six growing rooms were discovered at the property. Credit: Merseyside Police

Signs that cannabis may be being grown include:

Strange smells and sounds

Frequent and varied visitors to a property, often at unusual times

Gardening equipment being taken into a property, such as plant pots, fertiliser, fans and industrial lighting

Windows are sealed and covered or the curtains are permanently closed

Heat from an adjoining property

Birds gathering on a roof in cold weather

Merseyside Police are asking anyone with information in relation to the production, storage or supply of drugs to contact @MerpolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.