Fans of Eurovision searching for ways to get a ticket for the song contest are being quoted prices up to £12,000 by third party sellers.

Tickets for the international music event went on sale at midday on Tuesday - with nine different live shows available.

The dedicated website page appeared to crash shortly before tickets were due to become available, with issues continuing throughout the sale.

The Viagogo website displaying tickets for up to £12,000 Credit: Viagogo

Now, fans who are trying to buy tickets from a third party are being quoted £11,800 for one person.

The international singing competition will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena later this year, culminating in the grand final on May 13.

The event is being held in the city after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.

ITV Granada has contacted Viagogo for comment.

A Eurovision statement said: "We have switched off Ticketmaster’s ticket transfer option (this option enables purchasers of tickets to transfer their tickets into the names of others) in order to reduce the ability to resell tickets at inflated prices.

"Purchasers who wish to resell their tickets can do so at face value through Ticketmaster’s Fan to Fan Resale platform.

"Any tickets proven to be breaching terms and conditions of sale can be invalidated."

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast