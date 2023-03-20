Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas

An abattoir owner from Greater Manchester could be fined up to £40,000 after two people were found working there illegally.

Immigration officers from the Home Office raided the premises after a tip off about alleged employment practices.

Over 25 officers were involved in the nighttime raid in challenging conditions, with live animals on-site.

Kendal Barnett, immigration enforcement officer, said: "It's really tough - this is not a usual environment for us to work in. It's different hazards that we don't normally come across, so it's a challenging one."

Once inside, they secured the premises and started to process all the workers, ultimately arresting two of them.

A Somalian man was allegedly working whilst waiting for his asylum seeker application to be processed, and a Congolese man was accused of overstaying his visa.

Both were released on immigration bail.

Around the back of the building, a hole was discovered in a fence along with boots, knives and gloves suggesting that somebody may have fled once alerted to the Home Office presence.

Living quarters were also discovered with bunk beds and a kitchen.

The abattoir was visited last year by officers however they were not given permission to search the building but this time they attended with a warrant.

Ms Barnett added: "Illegal working puts vulnerable people at risk of exploitation, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment and defrauds the public purse.

"I’m pleased that tonight’s operation was a success and that our dedicated officers were able to arrest two immigration offenders.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to put a stop to this kind of criminality."

