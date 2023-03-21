A schoolgirl has won an RSPCA photography competition with her picture of a sheep peering through a fence.

Ellie-Grace Braidwood, 11, from Bolton, had the most online votes to win the RSPCA’s People’s Choice award as part of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards for under 18s.

She had been walking on a local farm with her parents when she spotted the inquisitive sheep, and snapped the picture on her phone.

She said: "I was feeding the fish and the ducks whilst out for a walk and this sheep kept on coming up to the fence and I thought he was really cute."

Ellie-Grace’s image entitled 'Ewe looking at me?' was among fourteen pictures of animals snapped by young people which were shortlisted for the animal charity’s People’s Choice award.

She will receive a trophy and certificate as well as vouchers as part of her prize.

"I feel a mixture of shock, pride and excitement at winning," Ellie continued.

"I still can’t believe people voted me to be the winner! I am thinking I might start saving up for a camera of my own and continue taking photos.

"I never thought I would win, but if you don’t have confidence and go for it and enter, you never will."

RSPCA photographer and awards judge, Andrew Forsyth, said: "Our young photographers are always bringing fresh ideas and trying different things; the creativity and talent is outstanding - and it's a real joy to look through the entries every year.

"It was a tough choice this year for our online voters, there were some truly beautiful photos on the shortlist.

"Ellie-Grace’s image showed bags of character, originality and really captured the personality of the sheep. It’s a wonderful photo and we hope to see more from this budding photographer in the future.

"We hope Ellie-Grace’s success will encourage lots more young people to enter this year’s RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2023, which launches in May."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...