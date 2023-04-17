Sam Ryder and Kalush Orchestra to play Eurovision final in Liverpool

The two biggest acts from last year's Eurovision are to perform again during this year's final in Liverpool.

Winners Kalush Orchestra, from Ukraine, and runner-up Sam Ryder - who represented the UK - will sing alongside the 26 competitors trying to win.

The current champions will open the final, on 13 May, with a performance titled Voices Of A New Generation which will include the folk rap group’s hit song Stefania.

Ryder will deliver a performance during the final’s first interval.

The folk rap group will open the 2023 final, being held in Liverpool on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

The song contest is set to kick off in Liverpool next month after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Another interval act will see six past Eurovision entrants celebrate Liverpool's contribution to the world of pop music. The Liverpool Songbook will be performed by: Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta, Iceland’s Daoi Freyr, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands and Liverpool’s Sonia, who came second at Eurovision in 1993.

Former Eurovision contestant Sonia, from Liverpool, will help celebrate her hometown's musical history.

The announcement of returning acts was made hours after the last fan party, before the contest, which was held in London.

Fans from Liverpool travelled to the capital to get a taste of the upcoming performances, by artists from across the continent and Australia.

Georgia, from Liverpool, told ITV News why she had to be at the party: “A chance to see all the Eurovision acts so intimately, I’ve gotta get down for it!

“I haven’t got any tickets [for Eurovision itself] but - to be so close - it’s going to be amazing.”

Käärijä, Finland's entrant, was asked how he felt about being the bookies' second favourite to win: "Yeah, it’s crazy. I don’t know what happened! I did something right!"

The singer, whose song is called Cha Cha Cha, said he was "excited" to be heading to Liverpool to perform in front of "so many people."

Australia's entry, Voyager, described how they have become suddenly accustomed to glitter over recent months.

One band-member said: " “I feel like a walking disco ball right now and, I gotta say, I love it.”

Fans now have less than a month to wait until the Eurovision Grand Final.

Speaking about the Grand Final, Sam Ryder said: “What an honour to be invited back to the Eurovision stage for a second time.

“I can’t wait to be back amongst the beautiful chaos of it all and to watch the incredible artists perform this time around, while bringing you a special performance of our own. Big love.”

While Kalush Orchestra added: “We’ve been looking forward to performing in Liverpool ever since it was announced as host last year.

“We will perform for everyone in Ukraine to remind us that better days and our country’s victory is ahead, as well as to show the world what Ukraine is fighting for.”