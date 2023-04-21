A woman who went viral after losing her pet parrot has been charged with drug offences.

Sandra Hannah, 43, from Liverpool, became a social media hit in 2020 after she recorded herself crying and repeatedly calling for her missing African Grey parrot, Chanel.She even appeared on ITV's This Morning to tell her story.But on 21 April 21, Merseyside Police charged her and Ian Hannah, 55, on suspicion of the importation of cannabis and possession of criminal property.It comes after a joint operation between Merseyside Police and the National Crime Agency.

Merseyside Police said Ian Hannah, 55, and Sandra Hannah, 43, of Cumberland Gate, Netherton have both been charged with importation of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Police say the pair have been remanded and will appear before Magistrates' Court on Friday 21 April.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "Over the past two days there has been a joint operation between Operation Pelican, Sefton investigations team and the National Crime Agency which has resulted in two adults being charged with the importation of 237.6kg of Cannabis Resin from Spain.

"This has been valued at approximately £792,000."

