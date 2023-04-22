A man from Stockport is nearing the end of his quest to run eight marathons in eight days in a bid to raise awareness for prostate cancer.

Scott Shashua, who began his epic challenge with the Manchester marathon earlier this month, will now join 40,000 other runners when he takes part in the London marathon on Sunday 23rd April.

The 34-year-old was motivated to clock up the miles after his father Hezzy Shashua was was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2022.

Scott said: "It was very tough.

"The three weeks waiting for the results were horrendous. I had conversations with my dad I didn’t imagine or want to have for at least another 20 years."

Scott has praised the "unbelievable" NHS doctors who treated his father but said more aftercare support should be made available for families going through similar situations.

"If the money could go to anything, I’d like it to go to help people understand more about the side effects of prostate cancer.

"So people’s expectations on the recovery can be more out there, as I think that’s the issue that’s affected my dad the most."

Scott added: "Although he [Hezzy] is now cancer free, it’s been a very tough mental challenge; learning the process of how to control his bladder is mentally tough and draining.

"He is very tired all the time and I think as a man, it’s quite demoralising for him. He is stronger than I could have ever imagined he would be, and I know the support he has had, and his willingness to be healthy again for us and his grandchildren have kept him going through the darker days.”

Scott has already raised £8000 for Prostate Cancer UK and is hoping to reach £10,000 by the time he has ticked the London marathon off his bucket list.