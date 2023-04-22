Cheshire man goes the extra mile for charity by running eight marathons in eight days
A man from Stockport is nearing the end of his quest to run eight marathons in eight days in a bid to raise awareness for prostate cancer.
Scott Shashua, who began his epic challenge with the Manchester marathon earlier this month, will now join 40,000 other runners when he takes part in the London marathon on Sunday 23rd April.
The 34-year-old was motivated to clock up the miles after his father Hezzy Shashua was was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2022.
Scott said: "It was very tough.
"The three weeks waiting for the results were horrendous. I had conversations with my dad I didn’t imagine or want to have for at least another 20 years."
Scott has praised the "unbelievable" NHS doctors who treated his father but said more aftercare support should be made available for families going through similar situations.
"If the money could go to anything, I’d like it to go to help people understand more about the side effects of prostate cancer.
"So people’s expectations on the recovery can be more out there, as I think that’s the issue that’s affected my dad the most."
Scott added: "Although he [Hezzy] is now cancer free, it’s been a very tough mental challenge; learning the process of how to control his bladder is mentally tough and draining.
"He is very tired all the time and I think as a man, it’s quite demoralising for him. He is stronger than I could have ever imagined he would be, and I know the support he has had, and his willingness to be healthy again for us and his grandchildren have kept him going through the darker days.”
Scott has already raised £8000 for Prostate Cancer UK and is hoping to reach £10,000 by the time he has ticked the London marathon off his bucket list.
Symptoms of prostate cancer according to the NHS
Prostate cancer
Prostate cancer
The NHS website says prostate cancer usually develops slowly, so there may be no signs for many years.
Symptoms of prostate cancer do not usually appear until the prostate is large enough to affect the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the penis (urethra).
What symptoms may be associated with prostate cancer?
What symptoms may be associated with prostate cancer?
needing to pee more frequently, often during the night
needing to rush to the toilet
difficulty in starting to pee (hesitancy)
straining or taking a long time while peeing
weak flow
feeling that your bladder has not emptied fully
blood in urine or in semen
Are these the only symptoms of prostate cancer?
Are these the only symptoms of prostate cancer?
The NHS website says that these symptoms do not always mean you have prostate cancer. Many men's prostates get larger as they get older because of a non-cancerous condition called benign prostate enlargement.
Signs that the cancer may have spread include bone and back pain, a loss of appetite, pain in the testicles and unintentional weight loss.
What are the causes of prostate cancer?
What are the causes of prostate cancer?
The NHS says it's not known exactly what causes prostate cancer, although a number of things can increase your risk of developing the condition.
These include:
Age – the risk rises as you get older, and most cases are diagnosed in men over 50 years of age
Ethnic group – prostate cancer is more common in black men than in Asian men
Family history – having a brother or father who developed prostate cancer before age 60 seems to increase your risk of developing it; research also shows that having a close female relative who developed breast cancer may also increase your risk of developing prostate cancer
Obesity – recent research suggests there may be a link between obesity and prostate cancer, and a balanced diet and regular exercise may lower your risk of developing prostate cancer
Diet – research is ongoing into the links between diet and prostate cancer, and there is some evidence that a diet high in calcium is linked to an increased risk of developing prostate cancer
What you should do if you're worried about prostate cancer
What you should do if you're worried about prostate cancer
If you have symptoms that could be caused by prostate cancer, you should visit a GP.
There's no single, definitive test for prostate cancer. The GP will discuss the pros and cons of the various tests with you to try to avoid unnecessary anxiety.
The GP is likely to:
ask for a urine sample to check for infection
take a blood sample to test your level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) – called PSA testing
examine your prostate by inserting a gloved finger into your bottom – called digital rectal examination
The GP will assess your risk of having prostate cancer based on a number of factors, including your PSA levels and the results of your prostate examination, as well as your age, family history and ethnic group.
If you're at risk, you should be referred to hospital to discuss the options of further tests.