A delegation from Greater Manchester is looking at the way forward after discussing tackling climate change with the Pope following a visit to the Vatican.

The Bishop of Salford, the Dean of Manchester and Metro Mayor Andy Burnham had a private audience with Pope Francis along with other religious and civic leaders from the North West.

They presented Pope Francis with some honey made by bees from both Salford and Manchester Cathedrals.

And the football-loving Pope was given shirts from Manchester City and Manchester United.

VIDEO The Bishop of Salford Right Reverend John Arnold:

Play Brightcove video

The delegation included:Right Reverend John Arnold, Bishop of SalfordVery Reverend Rogers Govender, Dean of Manchester CathedralRight Reverend David Walker, Lord Bishop of ManchesterAndy Burnham, Mayor of Greater ManchesterLord Mayor of Manchester, Councillor Donna LudfordAfzal Khan, MP for Manchester GortonRev’d Ian Rutherford – City Centre Minister at Methodist Central Hall and chair of the national Methodist Zero Carbon Group

Rev’d Canon Michael Jones – Dean of Salford CathedralRabbi Robyn Ashworth, Principal Rabbi at Manchester Reform SynagogueRabbi Warren Elf, Founding Trustee of the Faith Network for ManchesterMike Wilton – Chair of the Manchester Climate Change PartnershipRev’d Grace Thomas – Manchester Diocese Environment OfficeDr Emma Gardiner – Head of Environment for the Diocese of SalfordSukbhir Singh, A member of the Sikh communityNidhi Sinha, a member of the Hindu Community

The delegation rom the North West with Pope Francis Credit: Chris Trott, British Ambassador to the holy sea

The Pope with the Dean of Manchester, Rogers Govender Credit: Chris Trott, British Ambassador to the holy sea

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: “This is the first time that all the faithleaders of Greater Manchester have come together with civic leaders to agree our pledgefor a greener Greater Manchester region.

“It will give me great pride to be at The Vatican to witness the historic moment our faith andcivic leaders make our commitment to the Holy Father.

"Over a decade ago, colleagues from Greater Manchester faith communities formed thegroup Our Faith, Our Planet, a forum raising awareness on environmental issues andencouraging collaboration to tackle the climate crisis across the region’s faith communities.

"Pope Francis has shown a commitment to focusing the world’s attention on the damage ofclimate change throughout his ten-year papacy."