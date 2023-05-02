A 16 foot tall statue has gone on display in Liverpool to "make a stand for peace" as the city hosts this year's Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.

It was unveiled in the gardens of the iconic former children's home Strawberry Field, made famous by the Beatles' song, Strawberry Fields Forever. It is also where John Lennon, who lived nearby, played as a boy.

The monument has been unveiled by the Ukraine Peace Movement and depicts a man holding a book, a dove and the flag of Ukraine in what creators are saying is a "symbol of hope".

It was made by 16-year-old Osbelit Garcia-Morales, from Mexico.

Play Brightcove video

Liverpool is hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest after Ukraine was declared unable to do so due to the ongoing invasion from Russia.

The statue will be on display temporarily in the city, until it moves to a permanent home in Ukraine.

The unveiling was attended by many including Julia Baird, Lennon's sister.

The statue flying the Ukrainian flag Credit: ITV Granada

Kathy Versfeld, mission director at Strawberry Field, said: "The Ukrainian Peace Monument invites our guests to make a stand for peace, whoever they are, wherever they are - sentiments that John Lennon lived and breathed throughout his life.

"The monument is a beautiful new symbol of hope for Ukraine, and it will be a reminder to the rest of the world of the path to peace: serve, share, forgive, dialogue.

"Strawberry Field is honoured to be the custodian of the monument until it can make its final journey to Ukraine, fulfilling the wishes of the Global Peace Initiative which aims to reduce violence and conflict around the world.

"As Liverpool once again unites the world through music and song, our new monument is a timely reminder to the world - in the words of John - to give peace a chance."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...