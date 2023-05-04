Play Brightcove video

Peter Sanders from Prince William Pottery says they've seen a drop in sales.

A pottery company in Liverpool says mugs it has made for the King's coronation are not as popular as the ones they sold for the Queen's jubilee.

The family-run business, Prince William Pottery, which is based in Old Swan, has sold monarchy merchandise for almost a century.

It has produced mugs for several royal celebrations including Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953, Diana and Charles's wedding in 1981 and the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Ahead of the coronation, it has sold more than 100,000 mugs, bearing the King's face and royal crest, to parish councils, schools and tourist shops in London.

However, business owner Peter Sanders has noticed a drop in sales in the lead up to the big day.

The company has sold around 100,000 mugs for the coronation, which is down from previous years. Credit: ITV News

He said: "There doesn't seem to be as much interest this year, even compared to last year's jubilee for the Queen.

"I don't know whether it's because the event is slightly too early in the year or there isn't the same appetite for the royal family."

However, Peter - the third person in his family to run the pottery company - says selling Coronation merchandise is a welcome boost to the business after a difficult few years.

"...we've suffered quite a bit from Brexit over the last few years because our export markets have basically been decimated," he explained.

"We've only sold them to France this year but previously it was all over the Commonwealth."

The Coronation of King Charles III will be broadcast live on ITV and ITVX on Saturday, 6 May, from noon.

Listen to all the latest news on the coronation with ITV News Royal Correspondent Chris Ship: