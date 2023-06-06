Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore caught up with the stars on the red carpet before the event

Coronation Street has won the most accolades at the British Soap Awards - taking home six awards.

The ceremony was held at The Lowry in Salford Quays and will be shown on Tuesday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Claire Sweeney is joining Coronation Street as Cassie Credit: ITV News

Corrie won best single episode and scene of the year for the show’s depiction of an acid attack carried out by Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still), who had been stalking Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan).

Andrew Still attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford Credit: PA

Ryan Prescott, whose character Ryan Connor was injured in the attack, said there had been 330 acid attacks in Manchester in the last year.He said: “It was amazing to be part of something that could bring a light to something so sensitive and something that is happening way more than we actually know.”Jordan won best dramatic performance, while the show’s Dame Maureen Lipman, who plays Evelyn Plummer, won best comedy performer and Channique Sterling-Brown won best newcomer for her performance as Dee-Dee Bailey.The Weatherfield- based soap also went home with the best family award, which went to the Platts.

Wendi Peters plays Nina in Doctors, but is also remembered for her time as Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street, she says:

"The great thing about tonight is we all know how hard each other work, so we are all here to have a great time, let our hair down and enjoy ourselves"

EastEnders was crowned best soap at the awards.The coveted best soap award, voted for by the public, was presented to EastEnders by actress Dame Sheila Hancock.

The Walford drama also claimed best leading performer for Danielle Harold’s portrayal of Lola Pearce-Brown, who died following a brain tumour.

Hollyoaks was awarded best storyline Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle, was given an outstanding achievement award.