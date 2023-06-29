Play Brightcove video

Video Report by Jennifer Buck

A school in Oldham is leading the way in making drop off and pick up much safer and easier.

St Anne's CE Primary School in Royton is taking part in the School Street scheme which means the access road to the school is closed when children arrive and leave.

It means children are not battling cars as they approach school, it's also hoped it will encourage parents and pupils to walk or wheel to school instead of using the car.

Children enjoy the safety of walking to school along a road closed to traffic Credit: ITV News

Headteacher Sue Holt says "We have had a lot of complaints about inconsiderate parking, so decided to take on the scheme, now children can safely access the road.

The scheme started on 5th June after half term and the Headteacher says it had an "immediate impact, children and parents can now wait safely and access the road without fear of cars coming towards them. Parents have been quite relieved about the changes"

"The next step now is to encourage more children to walk and cycle to school but to do so safely"

The aim of a School Street is to enable walking and active travel to school by creating a safer, healthier and more pleasant environment with less traffic congestion.