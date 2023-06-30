A teenager has been sentenced to four years in prison following a fatal road collision in Netherton.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that on the evening of Thursday 13 April, a black Audi S8 car had collided with a male pedestrian and then crashed into a house on Morgan Mews.

David Francis, 63, from Litherland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Audi S8 was stolen in a burglary in the early hours of that day in the Harrison Drive area of Rainford.

Lewis Wright, 17, was charged with death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured and aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent.

Reporting restrictions have now been lifted so he can be named.

At an earlier court hearing, he pleaded guilty to the charge of death by dangerous driving.

Detective Inspector Jay Halpin from Merseyside Police said: “This was truly a horrific incident in which an innocent member of the public was tragically killed by a stolen car, which shocked the community.

“The victim, David, was very well-known in the area and would regularly be seen doing what he loved which was running and he was affectionately known as the ‘Litherland Running Man’.

“Nobody can begin to understand the impact and the circumstances of David’s sudden death has had on his family and friends, but I hope that this conviction will give them a sense of justice.

“Also hope that Wright reflects his time in prison of the fatal consequences and distress he has caused to David’s family.”