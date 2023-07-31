Summerland 50th Anniversary: Who were the 50 victims?
Survivors of the Summerland disaster read out the names of victims at a national service on Sunday 30 July.
The Summerland disaster is the Isle of Man’s greatest tragedy.
It resulted in the death of 50 people, and 80 more were seriously injured, after a fire spread through the island's leisure centre on 2 August 1973.
It was, at the time, the worst peacetime loss of life in a fire disaster since the blitz, and many who suffered feel the catastrophe has never been truly recognised.
Who were the victims?
Frederick John Allen (60) - Cowbridge, Glamorgan
Constance Atkins (46) - Rotherham, Yorkshire
William Stuart Aves (18) - Enfield, Middlesex
Anne Barber (69) - Halifax, Yorkshire
Allen Barker (20) - Warrington, Cheshire
James Hewitt Bramhall Bennett (43) - Southport, Merseyside
Beryl Bennett (41) - Southport, Merseyside
Thomas Brady (44) - Glasgow
Catherine Brady (43) - Glasgow
Mary Sarah Boyd (45) - County Antrim, Northern Ireland
Mabel Alice Buckeldee (59) - March, Cambridgeshire
John Millar Carson (62) - Hitchin, Herefordshire
Richard Cheetham (52) - Kirkby, Liverpool
Elizabeth Cheetham (52) - Kirkby, Liverpool
June Cheetham (13) - Kirkby, Liverpool
Frederick William Glayzer (49) - Maghull, Liverpool
Olive Bertha Glayzer (49) - Maghull, Liverpool
Andrea Margaret Glayzer (13) - Maghull, Liverpool
William Henry Goldsmith (62) - Huddersfield, Yorkshire
Phoebe Goldsmith (60) - Huddersfield, Yorkshire
William Robert Hamilton (30) - County Down, Northern Ireland
Beryl Ann Hendrick (32) - Isle of Man
Anastasia Hughes (48) - Old Swan, Liverpool
Marcia Hughes (58) - Old Swan, Liverpool
Stanley Wyllie Kellet (37) - Falkirk, Scotland
Sean Terence Kelly (21) - Woolson, Warrington
Keith Baldwin Maceachern (23) - Castleford, Yorkshire
Hubert James Manning (46) - Forrest Hall, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Gladys Mary Manning (55) - Forrest Hall, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Elizabeth McKenzie (70) - Leith, Edinburgh
Betty Ann Moulds (34) - Rayleigh, Essex
Beverley Ann Moulds (12) - Rayleigh, Essex
Debra Jayne Moulds (10) - Rayleigh, Essex
Amanda Jean Moulds (10) - Rayleigh, Essex
Lorna Bryson Norton (35) - Marsh, Huddersfield
Bernard Malcolm Ogden (41) - Newton-le-Willows, Lancashire
Margaret O’Hara (41) - Winterton, Lincolnshire
Tracy O’Hara (10) - Winterton, Lincolnshire
Julie Panter (14) - Ellesmere Port, Cheshire
David Piper (17) - Enfield, Middlesex
Dennis Arthur Sandford (43) - Onchan, Isle of Man
Elsie Stevens (68) - Hessle, East Yorkshire
Alexander Gibson Stevenson (35) - Kilmarnock, Scotland
Jean Nichol Davis Stevenson (33) - Kilmarnock, Scotland
Jane Tallon (13), Huddersfield
Annie Thistlewood (55) - Sheffield
Kathleen Wilkinson (56) - Beighton, near Sheffield
Gary Martin Williams (11) - Wirral, Cheshire
Frances Mary Allen (54) - Cowbridge, Glamorgan
Allison Little (35) - Kilmarnock, Ayrshire