Summerland 50th Anniversary: Who were the 50 victims?

  • Survivors of the Summerland disaster read out the names of victims at a national service on Sunday 30 July.

The Summerland disaster is the Isle of Man’s greatest tragedy.

It resulted in the death of 50 people, and 80 more were seriously injured, after a fire spread through the island's leisure centre on 2 August 1973.

It was, at the time, the worst peacetime loss of life in a fire disaster since the blitz, and many who suffered feel the catastrophe has never been truly recognised.

Who were the victims?

  • Frederick John Allen (60) - Cowbridge, Glamorgan

  • Constance Atkins (46) - Rotherham, Yorkshire

  • William Stuart Aves (18) - Enfield, Middlesex

  • Anne Barber (69) - Halifax, Yorkshire

  • Allen Barker (20) - Warrington, Cheshire

  • James Hewitt Bramhall Bennett (43) - Southport, Merseyside

  • Beryl Bennett (41) - Southport, Merseyside

  • Thomas Brady (44) - Glasgow

  • Catherine Brady (43) - Glasgow

  • Mary Sarah Boyd (45) - County Antrim, Northern Ireland

  • Mabel Alice Buckeldee (59) - March, Cambridgeshire

  • John Millar Carson (62) - Hitchin, Herefordshire

  • Richard Cheetham (52) - Kirkby, Liverpool

  • Elizabeth Cheetham (52) - Kirkby, Liverpool

  • June Cheetham (13) - Kirkby, Liverpool

  • Frederick William Glayzer (49) - Maghull, Liverpool

  • Olive Bertha Glayzer (49) - Maghull, Liverpool

  • Andrea Margaret Glayzer (13) - Maghull, Liverpool

  • William Henry Goldsmith (62) - Huddersfield, Yorkshire

  • Phoebe Goldsmith (60) - Huddersfield, Yorkshire

  • William Robert Hamilton (30) - County Down, Northern Ireland

  • Beryl Ann Hendrick (32) - Isle of Man

  • Anastasia Hughes (48) - Old Swan, Liverpool

  • Marcia Hughes (58) - Old Swan, Liverpool

  • Stanley Wyllie Kellet (37) - Falkirk, Scotland

  • Sean Terence Kelly (21) - Woolson, Warrington

  • Keith Baldwin Maceachern (23) - Castleford, Yorkshire

  • Hubert James Manning (46) - Forrest Hall, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

  • Gladys Mary Manning (55) - Forrest Hall, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

  • Elizabeth McKenzie (70) - Leith, Edinburgh

  • Betty Ann Moulds (34) - Rayleigh, Essex

  • Beverley Ann Moulds (12) - Rayleigh, Essex

  • Debra Jayne Moulds (10) - Rayleigh, Essex

  • Amanda Jean Moulds (10) - Rayleigh, Essex

  • Lorna Bryson Norton (35) - Marsh, Huddersfield

  • Bernard Malcolm Ogden (41) - Newton-le-Willows, Lancashire

  • Margaret O’Hara (41) - Winterton, Lincolnshire

  • Tracy O’Hara (10) - Winterton, Lincolnshire

  • Julie Panter (14) - Ellesmere Port, Cheshire

  • David Piper (17) - Enfield, Middlesex

  • Dennis Arthur Sandford (43) - Onchan, Isle of Man

  • Elsie Stevens (68) - Hessle, East Yorkshire

  • Alexander Gibson Stevenson (35) - Kilmarnock, Scotland

  • Jean Nichol Davis Stevenson (33) - Kilmarnock, Scotland

  • Jane Tallon (13), Huddersfield

  • Annie Thistlewood (55) - Sheffield

  • Kathleen Wilkinson (56) - Beighton, near Sheffield

  • Gary Martin Williams (11) - Wirral, Cheshire

  • Frances Mary Allen (54) - Cowbridge, Glamorgan

  • Allison Little (35) - Kilmarnock, Ayrshire