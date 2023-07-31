Play Brightcove video

Survivors of the Summerland disaster read out the names of victims at a national service on Sunday 30 July.

The Summerland disaster is the Isle of Man’s greatest tragedy.

It resulted in the death of 50 people, and 80 more were seriously injured, after a fire spread through the island's leisure centre on 2 August 1973.

It was, at the time, the worst peacetime loss of life in a fire disaster since the blitz, and many who suffered feel the catastrophe has never been truly recognised.

Who were the victims?