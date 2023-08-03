Anti-semitic hate crime rises in Greater Manchester and online

Play Brightcove video

Video report by our correspondent Elaine Willcox

New figures show Greater Manchester is a hotspot for anti-Jewish hate crime.

There were 132 anti-semitic incidents in the area in the six months to June 2023, that's an increase of 29% on the same period in 2022.

The figures are part of a report by the Community Security Trust, a charity aiming to protect the Jewish community from abuse.

The report says London and Greater Manchester are the regions of the country where incidents are most likely to happen, with 72% of all hate crimes in the UK recorded in these two areas.

Its authors say this reinforces the fact that anti-semitism in the UK is most concentrated in the areas that are home to the largest and most visible Jewish populations.

Liverpool had nine incidents of anti-semitic abuse putting it among the top ten of other areas of the country.

There was a big rise in the number of hate crimes recorded from online sources, up 37 per cent from 153 in the first six months of 2022 to 210 from January to June in 2023.

The report points to the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk adding

'.....its policies for dealing with harmful content have also changed and the data in our report suggests that their new approach to limiting the visibility of antisemitic tweets is not working. The incidents reported to CST also indicate that antisemitic content on Twitter is more likely to include extremist discourse and ideology, or conspiracy theories and stereotypes about Jews, than the antisemitism found on other platforms'.

Rabbi Arnold Saunders, is also a Conservative councillor for the Salford ward of Kersal and Broughton. Over 40 per cent of the people who live in that ward are Jewish, making it one of the largest communities in the country. He's told our correspondent Elaine Willcox it is sad, and disappointing but he has no explanation for why it's happening.

"The incidents range from being punched in the face outside my synagogue, and being shouted at, called a 'dirty Jew' in the street'.

He says some of the abuse is coming from children as young as six or seven.