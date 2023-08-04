A woman riding a horse was injured after two men let their dog off its lead and it chased her.

The rider was approached by two men at around 6.50pm while out on her horse near to the Woodhouse Lane Waste and Recycling Centre in Altrincham - often known as 'The Moss', Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

As the two men let their dog, believed to be a Pit bull, off its lead, it began chasing the horse, causing the rider to fall off at speed, and resulting in non-life threatening or life-changing injuries.

The two males then left the area. GMP have released a photo of two people they would like to speak to.

PC Lee, from GMP's Trafford district, said: "This was a very frightening incident for the rider, who was hurt as a result of the dog running towards her.

"We are currently looking into all relevant lines of enquiry, and I would ask anyone who knows anything to please get in touch."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI/06MM/0012349/23. You can also report information on gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.