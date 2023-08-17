Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Victoria Grimes

Students across the North West have been celebrating their A-Level, BTEC and T-Level results despite pass rates being down on previous year.

The North West overall pass rate – the proportion of entries graded A* to E – has fallen to 97.4% this year, which is lower than 2022 (98.7%) and the pre-pandemic year of 2019 (97.9%).

The national A*-E pass rate is at its lowest level since 2008 when it stood at 97.2%

It comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

Granada Reports visited students at Blackpool and Fylde College to see them pick up their T Level results.

Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports followed Jessica as she collected her T Level results at Blackpool and Fylde College

Principal Alun Francis said: "We are thrilled to bits with the results. 94 per cent of students have passed their T-Levels.

"This proves that the qualification has got real integrity, very relevant to the workplace and a very strong employer placement in there which the learners find very valuable."

Here are the percentages of A-level entries awarded the top grades (A*/A), with the equivalent figures for both 2022 and the pre-pandemic year of 2019:

North West England 24.1% (2022: 34.4%; 2019: 23.5%)

All 27.2% (2022: 36.4%; 2019: 25.4%)

The A-level pass rate (entries awarded A*-E grades):

North West England 97.4% (2022: 98.7%; 2019: 97.9%)

All 97.3% (2022: 98.4%; 2019: 97.6%)

Play Brightcove video

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told broadcasters the cohort of students receiving their results today "have definitely had a tough time" due to disruption throughout the pandemic and during strikes.

She praised students' resilience and determination in light of today's results.

“They won’t ask you anything about your A-level grades in 10 years’ time. They will ask you about other things you have done since then, what you have done in the workplace, what you did at university."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...