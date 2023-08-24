Manchester's Pride parade has been immortalised in Lego ahead of the upcoming Pride weekend.

The playmakers at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester have been working together to build the tiny version of the parade to show their support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The lively Lego scene features 16 brightly coloured parade floats trailing through the city centre to mirror the full-scale Manchester Pride parade.

The model features more than 60 rainbow flags and 16 colourful hearts.

The parade is just one part of a bank holiday weekend full of celebrations, when thousands of people will proudly march through the streets in front of tens of thousands of supporters.

Manchester Pride Parade takes place this Saturday. Credit: Manchester Pride

This year’s theme – Queerly Beloved – aims to show the power of love and mark the 10 anniversary of gay marriage being legalised in the UK, as well as trans individuals being allowed to legally change their gender without having to end their marriage.

This theme, of celebrating universal love and acceptance, has been fully embraced and replicated in the LEGO model, which features the trademark of the Pride movement and the universal symbol of love in the form of more than 60 rainbow flags and 16 colourful hearts.

The full-scale Manchester Pride Parade is taking place on Saturday 26 August. The route will start on Liverpool Road in Castlefield, head along Deansgate, pass by the Town Hall and the Gay Village, before finishing on Whitworth Street.

Playmakers at the centre have built the LEGO model ahead of Manchester Pride weekend. Credit: LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester

Likewise, the mini-LEGO scene is set in the centre’s Miniland – a replica of the city – which features some of Manchester’s most famous landmarks and milestones along the parade route, including the grand Town Hall.

Besides building the mini parade, the team at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester will also be joining the Pride celebrations by swapping LEGO for the real deal and taking part in the full-scale procession.

Jenn McDonough, General Manager at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester, said: “Here at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester we’re proud to support the LGBTQ+ community in both LEGO and real life – the team can’t wait to take part in the Manchester Pride parade!

“Since the playmakers created the display, we’ve all really enjoyed talking to parents and children about Manchester Pride and the upcoming event, and hearing about their own celebrations of love.

“We hope our lego replica of the parade helps spread the joy of the Pride celebrations – we feel it’s vital to show the younger generations and LEGO fans how important it is to celebrate love and show our support for the Pride movement.”

