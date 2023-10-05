Play Brightcove video

Craig Lundberg spoke to ITV Granada Reports presenter Gamal Fahnbulleh

Blind Iraq veteran Craig Lundberg and his guide dog Comet are starring in a new documentary presented by actor Martin Clunes.

The ITV documentary will explore the relationship between guide dogs and their owners, and the challenge of finding a new guide dog when one retires.

Craig Lundberg, from Liverpool, completely lost his sight when he was hit by a grenade in Iraq in 2007.

He also sustained wounds to his arm and face when he was injured in the attack on a rooftop in Basra.

Despite best efforts by doctors, they couldn't save his sight Craig now has two prosthetic eyes.

At 21, Craig left the Army and stayed at the Ovingdean centre set up by charity Blind Veterans UK in Brighton.

Since then, Mr Lundberg has taken on impressive challenges, including running the London Marathon, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and cycling the length of the country.

He has also represented England and Great Britain in blind football, most recently playing for Merseyside Blind FC winning the German Masters in 2022.

The one-hour special airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1. Credit: ITV

Craig and his guide dog Comet are set to feature on a one-hour special 'A Dog Called Laura' with actor Martin Clunes.

He got involved in the documentary when Guide Dogs approached him and asked if he would be willing to tell his story.

The programme shows how having a guide dog has impacted Craig's life and his children's lives too.

He said: "I'd like the viewers to understand that it's a working relationship and the dog isn't a robot.

"They've got personalities and are part of the family."

Craig adds: "It's important to realise how much hard work goes in from getting a guide dog from a puppy, all the way to when a guide dog retires.

"And the special relationship that is given."

The documentary airs on Thursday 5 October on ITV1 at 9pm.

