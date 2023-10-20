A six-year-old Dobermann, has come on "leaps and bounds" after entering the RSPCA Warrington branch "cowering with fear".

Layla, who needs medication to help with her anxiety, has been at the animal welfare shelter for more than 580 days due to the court proceedings with her previous owners.

Layla has been at the animal rescue service for more than 580 days. Credit: RSPCA Warrington, Halton and St Helen

The RSPCA Warrington, Halton and St Helens is licensed by the national RSPCA charity with the aim to home animals while animal cruelty cases are ongoing at the Crown Prosecution Service.

Amanda Drury, Branch Manager, believes every animal should have 'a chance at a second life'. She said: "We've been trying to rebuild her confidence, she was very nervous and unsure when she first came to us. Layla was very shy and withdrawn because she was really scared of what was going on, her whole world had been turned up side down... Layla walks to heel now and understands basic commands.

"Now she's a very happy little girl and she's absolutely adorable! When she gets to know you, Layla becomes very loving and affectionate, she's one of the quietest dobermann breeds I have ever met. She's gorgeous and a treasure, we really love her here!"

The local RSPCA branch look after animals that are involved in animal cruelty offences, as a result animals cannot be rehoused until court proceedings have been concluded.

Layla is a six-year-old Dobermann. Credit: RSPCA Warrington, Halton and St Helens

Amanda added: "Layla has been here for quite some time and it's been heartbreaking knowing that she had been ready to be adopted for up to a year. We couldn't rehouse her because she was still legally owned, her previous owner was yet to be prosecuted."

The sheltering centre is self funded through public donations such as fundraisers and sponsorships from people and local businesses.