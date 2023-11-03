Tributes to 'avid motorcyclist' who died following a collision in Lancashire

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who died after a collision with a car.

Emergency services were called out to Lancaster Road in Knott End at 5:50pm on 25 October to a crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Yamaha FZS.

Lancashire Constabulary confirmed that 73-year-old Ian Hall, known as Joe, passed away on Monday 30 October.

Ian's family said he was an avid motorcyclist and lost his life doing what he loved.

"We wish to thank all that helped at the scene," they said in a statement.

"Joe will be deeply and sadly missed by his wife and family and friends."

A 38-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

