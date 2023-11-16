Police were left "shocked" after they pulled over a car on the motorway and found 15 people inside.

The seven-seater Vauxhall had more than double the number of legally allowed passengers inside - including children who were not wearing seatbelts.

A Cheshire Motorway Patrol car stopped the vehicle near the Winwick junction in Warrington on the M62, as the vehicle "looked overloaded".

In a social media post, North West Motorway Police said that the d river and all the unrestrained adults were issued Traffic Offence Reports.

Commenters joked about the incident on social media. One user compared the car to a "Russian Doll" while another suggested the Guinness Book of Records be informed.

But others criticised the adults who had allowed the children to travel in the vehicle without seatbelts. A concerned social media user said: “Hopefully the officer made a referral to their local children’s services. When you place your children in danger like that their wider care needs looking at too."

