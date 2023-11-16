Police 'shocked' after they stop car on M62 and find fifteen people inside
Police were left "shocked" after they pulled over a car on the motorway and found 15 people inside.
The seven-seater Vauxhall had more than double the number of legally allowed passengers inside - including children who were not wearing seatbelts.
A Cheshire Motorway Patrol car stopped the vehicle near the Winwick junction in Warrington on the M62, as the vehicle "looked overloaded".
In a social media post, North West Motorway Police said that the driver and all the unrestrained adults were issued Traffic Offence Reports.
Commenters joked about the incident on social media. One user compared the car to a "Russian Doll" while another suggested the Guinness Book of Records be informed.
But others criticised the adults who had allowed the children to travel in the vehicle without seatbelts. A concerned social media user said: “Hopefully the officer made a referral to their local children’s services. When you place your children in danger like that their wider care needs looking at too."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...