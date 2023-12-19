Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Journalist Anna Youssef

The family of a man living with dementia are worried for his future as his care home residence has announced it will close in three months.

Ben Glynn, 84, lives with dementia and requires a high-level of nursing and personal care.

He moved into Laburnum Court Care Home in Salford in August after his family spent 10 months trying to find a suitable place of residence.

His wife Debbie says she hoped Laburnum would be his "forever home" but was told at the beginning of December it will be closing by March 2024.

She said: "It's devastating, where will he go? There are two other care homes that offer the level of care that Ben needs, they are both full.

"I can't see him doing anything other than deteriorating. He knows those girls and men there now, they are his family.

"He will only go downhill, he will miss them dreadfully. No matter where he goes, he won't get the same level of care as Laburnum."

Ben Glynn and his grandson. Credit: Family photo

Lauren Glynn, Ben's daughter, is worried the challenge of moving her dad from his current home to a new one could prove too much.

She said: "He might not survive it. That's the blunt reality of this.

"He might not be strong enough to survive it. They might move him on a bad day where he's having a wobble and wants to beat everyone up, and going into a new environment like that isn't good anyway.

"But the actual reality of moving him from A to B, he might not survive it."

The decision to close the home in Broughton has left more than 50 residents looking for somewhere new, and it could lead to more than 80 staff losing their jobs.

Laburnum Court Care Home in Broughton, Salford. Credit: ITV News

A petition has been launched by families of those in Laburnum to save the care home, and has racked up more than 600 signatures so far.

Laburnum Court's Director Rob Ballie said financial stability and "ongoing viability of the home" had been impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

In a letter to the families, he wrote: "It is with regret that I have to inform you at this time of plans by investors of Laburnum Court to close the home permanently.

“This decision has not been made lightly and we have over the past few months explored many different options for the home to allow it to gain financial sustainability now and in the future without success.”

