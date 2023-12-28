Around 100 homes have been damaged overnight in Tameside, due to Storm Gerrit.At around 11.45pm (Wednesday 27 December 2023), Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to numerous reports of significant damage to various properties across Stalybridge.

It is believed the damage caused was due to a localised tornado.

GMP declared this as a major incident due to the severity of the damage caused and potential risk to public safety.

From initial enquiries and updates from partners at the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, there have thankfully been no injuries reported.

Chief Superintendent Mark Dexter from GMP said: “This incident has undoubtedly affected numerous people in the Stalybridge area with many residents displaced from their properties during the night.

“Our highest priority is keeping people safe which is why we are advising those who have been displaced not to return or entire their properties which have significant damage until they have been assessed by structural engineers.

“I would also like to urge members of the public to avoid the area where possible and take extra care when travelling in vehicles on the roads in Stalybridge and the surrounding areas, due to debris in the road.

“This has understandably caused some disruption and, though we are not yet in a position to confirm when the area will return to normal, further updates will be communicated when we have them.

"I would like to use this opportunity to thank the community for their cooperation and patience.

”Those affected should monitor Tameside Council social media for advice and guidance or call 0161 342 2222 where council representatives will be on hand to offer support."