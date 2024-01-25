Three arrested following raid on suspected fake immigration law firm

Three people have been arrested following a raid on a suspected fake immigration law firm.

A Home Office spokesman said the suspects were believed to be part of a legal advice firm run by Chinese and British nationals from a converted garage attached to a home in Greater Manchester.

The company owners, a married couple, are alleged to have been charging more than £3,000 per client to supply fake documents, enabling foreign nationals to falsify asylum claims and remain in the UK, the spokesman said.

The Home Office said the firm was not registered with either the Solicitors Regulation Authority or the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner.

Inside the office Credit: Home Office

Minister for countering illegal migration Michael Tomlinson said: “This operation shows once again that we are relentless in our pursuit of those we suspect of abusing and gaming our immigration system for profit.

“Anyone who is found guilty of this will face the full weight of the law.”

Video footage, released by the Home Office following the raid on Wednesday, showed two people, wearing coats, tracksuit bottoms and trainers, being led out of the property to a van by immigration enforcement officers.

Inside the office Credit: Home Office

Assistant director of Home Office criminal and financial investigations Andrew Radcliffe said: “Facilitating illegal entry into the UK will not be tolerated and we are working tirelessly to dismantle networks of people helping illegal migrants stay in the UK by encouraging them to make false claims.

“This operation shows the importance of strong intelligence and co-operation between the Home Office and the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner.”