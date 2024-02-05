The family of a man who died after being shot at a flat in Liverpool have paid tribute to him.

Peter Hale, 50, was targeted at an address in Haslingden Close in the Old Swan area in January. He was shot in the face and airlifted to hospital but died of his injuries in hospital.

In the statement, Mr Hale's family said: "No words can describe the loss we as a family are feeling following the tragic death of Peter a loving son, brother and uncle.

"He was a happy-go-lucky type of man that has been taken by an act of gun violence. Rest in peace. You will be in our hearts forever."

Police outside the flat where Peter Hale was shot Credit: Liverpool Echo

Mr Hale's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Shay Walker, 25, of Stoneycroft in Liverpool, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He has been remanded in custody after appearing before a court in Wirral.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye, of Merseyside Police, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the victim who has sadly died today. Although a man has been charged, our investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.

“We understand that every single incident is one too many, and I would like to reassure everyone that we are doing everything we can to remove guns from our communities and are determined and relentless in our pursuit to prevent such violent offences and the use of firearms.

Forensics officers on Haslingden Close Credit: Liverpool Echo

“We use every piece of legislation and focus our resources towards removing weapons from our streets and target those willing to use them. This includes the use of Dispersal Zones, Public Space Protection Orders, Criminal Behaviour Orders and, when necessary and proportionate, our stop and search powers.

“We simply will not tolerate the use of firearms in Merseyside, and will relentlessly pursue anyone who uses them to cause fear and harm in the heart of our communities.”

