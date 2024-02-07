Former pop group Boyzone are to attend an upcoming Chorley FC game amid rumours they are to become "the face" of the football club.

Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy will be at the team's FA Cup game against Solihull Moors on Saturday 10 February.

Bosses said it hoped the partnership could lead to the 90s boyband becoming the face of the club, who play in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football.

Credit: PA Images

In a statement they said: "This collaboration with Boyzone is part of ongoing discussions that could potentially see them becoming the face of the football club.

"This is a game-changer that has the potential to bring our town into the limelight like never before, generating a buzz and publicity that will shine a bright light on Chorley and the local area.

"We are bursting with excitement and gratitude for this incredible opportunity. Boyzone's presence at the game will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere, filled with music, joy and a shared love for football and a close knit, family community."

The club are asking people from all over the area to come and support them, citing the "partnership with Boyzone has the potential to take Chorley FC to new heights, firmly establishing our town and football club as a force to be reckoned with".

